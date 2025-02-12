REAL ID requirement for domestic U.S. travel starts May 7

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The clock is ticking for millions of Americans to secure their REAL ID before a crucial deadline. Starting May 7, all U.S. residents traveling domestically will be required to have a REAL ID for air travel, unless they possess a valid passport.

For years, the implementation of the REAL ID was delayed due to low registration rates and time for states to meet federal mandates. But now, with just three months remaining, the deadline is fast approaching.

As of now, millions of people, including nearly 2 million in Louisiana, still lack a REAL ID. "Right now, we have a 30% compliance rate," said Dan Casey, commissioner with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Though the REAL ID is not yet mandatory, Casey stressed the importance of obtaining it. "When you come in to get the renewal, we're not forcing you to do the REAL ID, it's still your choice," he said.

The REAL ID program was introduced in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks under the REAL ID Act of 2005, which set new requirements for state-issued driver's licenses.

"If you have a passport, that will take the place of a REAL ID," Casey explained. "But if you don’t have one and want to fly after May 7, you’ll need the REAL ID. Active military members can use their military ID for air travel."

The REAL ID will also be required to enter federal buildings, including military bases, federal courthouses, and nuclear power plants.

To obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, residents will need to provide proof of identity such as an unexpired passport, original or certified copy of their birth certificate, social security card, two forms of proof of address, and verification of lawful status in the state.

For those looking to update their IDs in Louisiana, the fee is $18.

Starting in March, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) will extend its hours, opening on Saturdays to accommodate the expected surge in demand.

The special Saturday hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 15, April 12, and May 3 at OMV offices in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lake Charles, Livingston, Houma, West Bank, Alexandria, Monroe, and Shreveport.

"We want to make sure residents can come in on their off day and get their REAL ID," Casey said.

For more information on the requirements, residents are encouraged to visit expresslane.org/realID.