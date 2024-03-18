Public meeting set to discuss Brown Park

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) invites all residents, stakeholders, and community members to participate in a public meeting to discuss Brown Park. The meeting will take place on March 25 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dupuis Recreation Center.

"Brown Park holds a special place in the hearts of Lafayette residents, serving as a cherished space and a focal point for community gatherings. LCG encourages all residents and stakeholders to attend this important meeting to get an update on the project plans," a release states.

"City officials, along with representatives from the Parks, Arts, Recreation, & Culture (PARC) Department, will be present to give an update on the project, listen to community feedback, answer questions, and provide information about the planning process and timeline. LCG hopes to create a shared vision for Brown Park that reflects the values and priorities of the community," the release continues.

Here are the Event Details:

Date: March 25, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 E Pont Des Mouton Road)

The previous administration launched plans to build a sports complex at the site of the existing park, and contractors tore down improvements that existed at the park. When the new administration took over, those plans were scaled back.

