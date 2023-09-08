Community frustration mounts over new sports complex construction at Brown Park

LAFAYETTE, La. — Some members of the community are expressing frustration over the temporary closure of the dog park at Brown Park.

Construction is in progress at the park on Pont Des Mouton, where a new baseball and softball super-complex is being built, with construction crews actively working on the project.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last month to mark the beginning of this project.

Concerns about the cost of the project have been raised by community leaders, with District 24 Senator Gerald Boudreaux (D) stating, "Silence would be complicit."

Boudreaux further emphasizes the importance of transparency regarding project costs, asking city officials, "Now that you've decided you're gonna phase in the renovations, how much do you have allocated for that? And when will it start, when will it finish, so that we could put it on the board and track it."

Currently, the project's completion date is set for December of the following year.