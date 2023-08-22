Major upgrades coming to Brown Park

LAFAYETTE, La. — The first phase of a new project - the Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex - brought together city and parish officials, community members and business partners. The groundbreaking ceremony was held at Brown Park on Pont des Mouton Road, where construction began earlier this month.

This state-of-the-art complex, which will be one of the premier baseball and softball facilities in Lafayette Parish, will not only enhance the sports infrastructure, but will also play a significant role in putting Lafayette and surrounding Lafayette Parish communities on the map for competitive tournaments, officials say.

Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Director Hollis Conway says, “The new Brown Park will give our city, especially the northside where revitalization is needed, something to be proud of. I’m especially excited about our kids having access to a first-rate park.”

The newly improved youth baseball and softball park will also contribute to the growth and development of the community. The youth sports market is Lafayette's fastest growing market, filling nearly 40,000 hotel room nights annually, said Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of Lafayette Travel. “It’ll be our job now to see how we grow from 30 to 40-team tournaments to 100-team tournaments, and this facility will open the door for that possibility.”

Councilman Pat Lewis, who represents the district where Brown Park is located, thanked his fellow councilmembers for supporting the project and the community members for their enthusiasm and involvement. “We probably had about three or four meetings about this park. It’s not just the administration and council that made this happen. It’s the community involvement. It’s an all-around effort.”

The Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex will feature state-of-the-art facilities and amenities for both players and spectators. When the entire project is completed, the complex will feature 8 improved fields. Phase 1 includes four improved fields, modern dugouts, low glare, efficient LED lighting, new food and beverage facilities, larger spectator areas with shade, a playground and a pavilion, Lafayette Consolidated Government reports.

The walking track and dog park will remain open during construction, but may be modified to accommodate construction. Demolition of the park will begin soon, with an estimated completion date of December 2024.

A date has not been set yet for the second phase of the project, according to Tonya LaCoste Trcalek, LCG Communications and Media Specialist.

J.B. Mouton is the general contractor and ACSW Architects is serving as the project architect.