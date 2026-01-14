Public hearings begin as LCG plans use of federal grant money

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — More than $800,000 in federal funding is available to Lafayette Parish residents and organizations as Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) opens applications for housing and community development grants.

LCG officials presented the funding details Tuesday night during a public hearing at the Clifton Chenier Center, where residents gathered to learn more about how the money could be used and to share feedback.

“We're meeting about our consolidated planning process, which describes how we currently use our Community Development Block Grant funds and our HOME Investment Partnership funds,” said Belle LeBlanc, LCG’s human services manager.

According to LeBlanc, more than $300,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding is available for community programs, while roughly $500,000 is allocated for housing-related initiatives.

The consolidated plan helps guide how the federal funds will be used in the coming project year, with community input playing a key role.

“We ask for input on what our community wants to see us use the funds on in the next coming project year,” she said.

While attendance at Tuesday’s meeting was modest, officials emphasized that residents still have time to weigh in.

“We didn’t have a ton of input right now, but we open the comment period for 30 days afterwards,” LeBlanc said. “So people can call in, they can write in, they can send emails.”

LeBlanc said LCG is eager to roll out funding opportunities for local nonprofits as planning for the next year gets underway.

“It’s federal funding; there are big regulations that go along with that,” she said. “And Lafayette is lucky because we have such strong nonprofits that have been here for 20-plus years. They know what they’re doing.”

Among the grants discussed was the Lead Hazard Reduction Grant, which LCG is working to secure for eligible homeowners.

The grant targets lead-based paint hazards in homes built before 1978, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Felicia Alexander, a Lafayette homeowner, said assistance like this could make a significant difference.

“I would like to have my house updated, which I can’t afford to do it on my little salary which I get,” Alexander said. “They don’t repair your house if you have lead on it,” Alexander said. “So if anybody have lead on it, it’s the time now to try and get it off.”

The next public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at 6:00 p.m. Residents can also submit comments during the 30-day public comment period following the hearing.