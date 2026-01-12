Public hearing set on annual community development plan

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced a public hearing for the annual community development action plan.

Community Development & Planning Annual Action Plan – Hearing #1 is set for Tuesday, January 13, 10:00 at a.m. and at 6:00 p.m.

The hearings, which are designed to be identical to help more people attend, will be held at the Clifton Chenier Center Auditorium (220 W. Willow Street, Building C, Lafayette)

The meeting is for residents, community partners, and nonprofit organizations.

"This public hearing provides an opportunity to learn how federal housing and community development funds are used, review prior-year accomplishments, and share input on local housing and community development needs that will help shape funding priorities for the upcoming program year," a release states.

"Two identical sessions will be offered to improve accessibility. Public comments may be submitted in person or in writing, and all feedback will be documented and reported to HUD," the release adds.