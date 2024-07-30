Watch Now
Protest at Himbola Manor over living conditions

Residents protest outside of Himbola Manor following complaints over living conditions
LAFAYETTE PARISH — Residents held a protest outside of Himbola Manor following weeks of complaints over the condition of the apartment complex.

Shouting, "housing is a human right," the protestors which included tenants, community activists, and neighbors, organized outside of the building in light tenant concerns over findings of mold, leaks, and damages in their homes.

“This stuff will not happen overnight but we’re going to make sure we’re there until the job is done correctly,” said Consuela Gaines, chapter organizer for Vote of the Experienced (VOTE).

The protest also follows failed inspections by Himbola Manor and findings of numerous violations from the Lafayette Development and Planning Department.

This is a developing story.

