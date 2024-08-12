Proposed expansion of bill seeks lifetime benefits for fallen officers' families

LAFAYETTE PARISH — One local Louisiana state representative is planning to propose an expansion of House Bill 604. The bill, originally created after the line-of-duty death of Lafayette Police Officer Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, provides health care benefits to the families of fallen officers.

Middlebrook was killed in the line of duty on October 1, 2017. In 2018, House Bill 604, authored by Louisiana state Rep. Julie Emerson, was passed. The law requires the employer of a law enforcement officer who dies in the line of duty to provide and pay for health insurance coverage for their spouse and children for two years after their death.

Middlebrook's wife, Adrienne, shared her thoughts on a possible expansion. "When I spoke to Tehmi about it, I was like, wow, that's great because that means that the families will be taken care of forever," Adrienne Middlebrook said.

Louisiana state Rep. Dr. Tehmi Chassion said his plan to propose an expansion of the bill comes after the recent death of a second Lafayette police officer, Senior Cpl. Segus Jolivette, just seven years after Middlebrook's death. "I really just hope that the bill is passed, and I really just hope that it doesn't get passed and then slip through the cracks. I'll be watching it because I had so much happening in 2018 where I think some things did slip through the cracks at the time," Adrienne Middlebrook said.

Chassion hopes to grandfather in the families of Middlebrook and Jolivette if the expansion of HB 604 is passed. "Whether it was three years ago or last week, it's still the same sacrifice made. It's still the same family that is without their loved one, so that's the least we can do," Chassion said.

Chassion said his proposal has been drafted, and he intends to propose the expansion in March.

