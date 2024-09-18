"Promoting literacy, promoting lifelong learning," Prime Time reading program to expand through Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Prime Time Head Start at Immaculate Heart of Mary is one of the organizations involved with the Prime Time reading program.

"The purpose of the program is to bring families together and to encourage family engagement in literacy," said Dena Thomas, director of Head Start.

The Prime Time reading program has been in Acadiana for three years, according to Thomas.

"It's a great way to get parents involved. It's a great way to build family bonds," she said.

Thomas said the greatest benefit the program brings to organizations like Head Start is the family engagement.

"First and foremost, we're always trying to think of ways to get our families more engaged, to let parents know and really realize that they are their child's first true teacher and that their child's success and academic career really depends upon them," Thomas said. "So, having a program like Prime Time reading at our site really encourages that participation."

The program is six weeks long and is put on by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH). It's focused on non-profits that work with children.

Each week, families come together at the school to enjoy a meal, participate in a book walk, read a story together and discuss the story.

The books and stipends for the meals and other costs of the program are provided by the LEH, Thomas said.

The LEH is looking to get more non-profits involved in the program. They partner with libraries, schools, churches, community organizations and more to bring these programs to local families.

Those families not only spend time together, encouraging literacy in the children, but each week, they also go home with a book to add to their personal library.

Families or organizations interested in getting involved can attend a live Q&A session at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. You can join the Q&A here.

Applications are being accepted until Oct. 15.

Visit the Prime Time website here.