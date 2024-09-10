Preparing your prescriptions for the storm

LAFAYETTE, La. — If your pill bottles are running low, you should head out now to get them filled.

When preparing for a storm, it's important to be stocked up on all your daily needs, including medication.

"You should be checking your medication stock and see if you, at least, have a 10-day supply of your medication, and if you don't, then get to your pharmacy as soon as you can and get that medication filled as soon as possible," said Larry Lantier, the owner and pharmacist-in-charge at Cashway Pharmacy in Scott.

For certain prescriptions, early refills aren't typically allowed, but extenuating circumstances, like severe weather, could change that.

"Most of the insurance companies do what's called an emergency override or edit, where it allows us to run a claim early," Lantier said.

In fact, according to a statement from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, they are "allowing early prescription medicine refills for a limited time."

They said members who have trouble refilling a prescription can call the 'Pharmacy' number on their ID cards for help, and Blue Advantage members can call their 'Customer Service' number.

"In most cases, we're happy to get them the medication, one way or another," Lantier said.

Lantier said, your first option should be to not run out of medication, but in the case that you do, he gives you a couple of options on what to do.

"Your first call should be to the pharmacy. Try to reach the after-hours, on-call pharmacist," he said. "But if it should happen, and it's medication that you absolutely have to have at that moment, you're going to have to try to get to the ER, if that pharmacist is unable to meet you at the drug store."

If you have found yourself in a prescription predicament while preparing for this storm, Lantier has some advice for the future.

"I suggest that people refill their medicine a little bit early each month during the whole year. Keep a little bit of a stockpile. Make yourself a hurricane package of everything you take on a daily basis," he said.

Louisiana Blue also offers some tips to prepare for a storm:

