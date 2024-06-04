Plans to reinstate Lafayette Park Police unit, "in the works"

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Efforts to bring Lafayette Park Police unit back could be in the works- this as Mayor-President Monique Boulet’s office calls it a priority for her office.

Lafayette park police provided surveillance for the city’s 36 parks, and 10 recreation centers. Jeff Abshier says he understands the need for police presence.

“I like to play at odd hours in the night so I’ll be here at 11 or something sometimes just playing some disc golf,” said Abshier.

In 2020, the entire Lafayette Park Police unit was dismantled due to budget cuts under.

Current Mayor-President, Monique Boulet’s office says her administration is working on solutions.

In a statement to KATC, Boulet’s office said there is no definite timeline on when the park police will be reinstated, but it is a priority for her office.

As talks continue, Kenneth Boudreaux, District 5 city City Council Member, says there is a process.

“If we want that, first we have to identify funding because those positions have been completely eliminated and taken out of the budget so they no longer exist. The positions need to be created, once they are created, they would need to be funded.”

With the abolishment of the unit, Boudreaux says officers from the Lafayette Police Department, and other agencies have had to help in times of trouble at the parks. He says despite talks over the years, nothing has been confirmed.

"The other option is that do we blend it into an already established police department, like the Lafayette Police Department, the Lafayette City Marshalls, or the Lafayette Paarish Sheriff’s office.”

Boudreaux says several options will be discussed at tonight’s city council meeting but reinstating the unit will take some time and planning.