Pause placed on Rhythms on the River event

Rhythms on the River, an open-air free concert held in the River Ranch neighborhood, will be paused for Fall 2025.

The Good Dudes and Mid-City Maven will close out this season of Rhythms on the River on Thursday, May 1.

In a letter sent to members of the River Ranch HOA, officials say the event lost $49,000 in 2024 and is projected to lose another $20,000 for this spring. The event is usually held in the spring and the fall, like Downtown Alive - which has scaled back significantly in recent years.

Residents of the neighborhood are being asked to vote on the future of the event, the letter states. Part of their HOA dues fund the Institute, which pays for Rhythms and other neighborhood events. The Institute has been covering the losses of the event, the letter states.

"These losses have exhausted prior surpluses and prevented resident-only events," the letter states. "Institute dues will need to be significantly increased to continue funding Rhythms."

In the past, the event was funded by sponsorships, but "rising costs and declining sponsorship revenue" in recent years has put an increasing burden on the Institute, the letter states.

About $65,000 of residents' annual dues goes to the Institute, but that's being exhausted by the public event. So far this year, no resident-only events have been held because all of the Institute's money has gone to cover Rhythms losses, the letter states.

Rhythms' costs are increasing, but the surpluses created during the COVID pandemic have covered losses so far. But those surpluses are gone and it's time to make a decision, the letter states.

"Because we are unable to afford both Rhythms and resident-only events, the board has decided to pause Rhythms for the 2025 Fall season, meaning Rhythms will not take place this fall. Instead, we will focus on resident-only events for the rest of 2025," the letter states. "This pause will allow us to stabilize our Institute's cash flow and have our residents vote on the future of Rhythms. Rhythms on the River cannot continue without funding from the Institute and a potential significant increase in Institute dues."

The letter asks residents to vote on the issue prior to May 31.