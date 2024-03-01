Downtown Alive! Is focusing more on quality over quality

LAFAYETTE, La. — For the past 40 years, Downtown Alive! has been hosting a free concert series but this year the schedule will look a little different in order to provide a more focused approach on both it's artists and attendees.

Known as Lafayette's longest running free outdoor concert series, DTA has been a host to hundreds of artists and people from all walks of life and now it's scaling back on the amount of performances to once a month.

KATC stopped by Kevin Blanchard's office, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and Downtown Development Authority and asked him the reason behind the change.

“The reality is there are a lot of other things to do downtown now," he says. "So we wanted to find the right balance as an organization whereas 40 years ago DTA was about trying to get people to come downtown. Now it's about finding the right spot for us to participate and to find place to celebrate but there’s a lot of other things to do DT.”

Blanchard says this season, their focus is on delivering top-notch performances rather than a high quantity of shows.

River Gibson, the lead singer of LVVERS, one of the bands slated to perform in the first concert series, fondly remembers attending DTA shows when he was younger.

“I remember watching that show and I was just coming into music at the time and it was inspiring to see that in my hometown," he says.

The band is excited to kick off the first concert of the season. They also have recently gained national recognition, after starring in "The Iron Claw". A movie set in Baton Rouge where they played background characters.

Lillian Giacona who is the bassist of the band, recently moved to the hub city two years ago and sees the impact the free concert brings to the community.

“There’s not lot of places especially even with the music scene that hosts free large events for the community to come together and actually spend time with good live music,” Giacona said.

The concert series is cutting down its performances throughout the season from around 20 to now 6.

"I think it's great and it gives a lot more attention to it," Gibson says. "I think when you have it too much it can be too much of a good thing, and also the fact that it's just one band per performance, it gives a lot more attention to the band. Which we like we are happy with it but I think it's cool for the experience because people research the bands before coming in and makes the connection a little bit easier there.”

Downtown Alive! will host a free concert every first Friday of the month up until November.

LVVERS will perform at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette starting at 6:00 AM to 8:30 PM.

