Owners of Breaux’s Mart bid farewell after six decades in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — At lunchtime, the lines are long, and the registers are buzzing at Breaux’s Mart, a neighborhood staple in Lafayette. But behind the hustle is a family-run store filled with heart, legacy, and love for the community.

“I’m here at work an extra hour early,” said Fannie Denson, a cashier who takes pride in serving her customers. “They care about the people, the customers. Some blind people can’t cross the street, and we make sure we help them cross and get their groceries.”

That kind of service is what makes Breaux’s more than just a grocery store.

“It’s family,” Denson added.

For Chase Breaux, one of the store’s owners, it's been a lifelong commitment.

“I’ve been here a long time… working since 1997,” he said.

The store first opened in 1959, started by Chase’s grandfather and father. It has served Lafayette families for generations, becoming a trusted spot not just for food, but for connection.

Now, after more than six decades, the Breaux family is preparing to turn the page.

The store has been sold, and the transition marks the end of an era.

“It’s been a great experience,” Chase said. “It was a very difficult decision we had to make, but we decided to sell.”

“I don’t know how to feel about it,” Chase admitted. “But I’m going to miss it for sure. The thing I’ll miss the most is the customers and the friendships we made over the years.”

Hebert Thorn, a regular customer, shared similar sentiments. “The food is good,” he said. “But most of all, it’s the service. The employees are pleasant to deal with, and you always leave satisfied.”

And there’s one item Thorn says he enjoys the most.

“Do you like their chicken salad?” asked KATC’s Paris Flannigan.

“Oh yeah, of course I do,” he laughed. “It’s the best.”

Chase reassured customers that not everything is changing.

“Everything is going to stay the same,” he said. “The meat, the chicken salad, the plate lunches — it’s all here to stay.”

While ownership may be changing, the soul of Breaux’s Mart—the people, the passion, and the personal touch—will live on in the hearts of the community it served.

The store has been sold to the Lyon family, who also own and operate several family-run grocery stores across Acadiana. Flannigan spoke with Sunny Lyon, one of the new owners, who says they are proud to take over and continue a legacy that began in 1959.

The official transition of ownership is expected to take place in June.

