One man dead after early-morning shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — One man is dead after an early-morning shooting in the 400 block of Macklyn Street, according to Lafayette Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene at 4:31 Tuesday morning and found the man dead, leading to the establishment of a crime scene. Investigators with the police department say they are working diligently to determine any leads surrounding the incident.

The incident is still under investigation and we're told the victim's information will be provided once family is notified of his passing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact LPD by phone or through the app, or by calling Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. You can also submit a tip on the P3 mobile app. All tipsters will remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel