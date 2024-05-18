On the menu this weekend: Poboys and wings!

SCOTT, La. — Even with the week's weather, the weekend festivities are a go in Lafayette Parish.

Out in Scott, the Acadiana Po-Boy Festival was as devour-worthy as ever.

Within minutes of arriving at the festival, I met Sal Sunseri, a visitor to the city of Scott.

"I'm from New Orleans...and I'm just thrilled to be here in Scott, Louisiana enjoying a poboy fest and being back with a bunch of my friends," Sunseri said.

Something to know about Sal is that he has an oyster business in New Orleans and is a little disappointed to learn about something missing from the Acadiana Po-Boy Festival.

"...I'm looking around, I'm thinking there's gotta be at least one guy, girl that's producing some oyster poboys. I don't see it yet. I just got here. I walked around. Maybe there's other spots, and I just don't know. So, hopefully, we're gonna have an oyster poboy coming up real soon," he said.

In an effort to find something to replace the elusive oyster poboy, I joined Sal in trying something a little different. We taste test the bang bang fish poboy from C'est Bon Manger.

Sal gave the sandwich a couple bites and rated it a lofty 9.1.

We were also joined by Sal's "Poboy Crew" to try out the shrimp version of the poboy.

Don Benoit gave it a taste and rated it an 8.5.

While it may not have been an oyster poboy, Sal sure seemed to enjoy it and set off for his next bite.

Besides the poboys, the festival had live music and lots of shopping.

Over in downtown Lafayette, another food-centered celebration was taking place.

At Parc International, the Wing Wars of Acadiana were in high gear from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the chicken wing festival, a cook-off, live music, a wing toss tournament and auctions.

The proceeds from the event benefited Gifting Grace Project, a foundation with the mission to provide hope for homeless children.