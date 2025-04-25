On-site medical services at Festival International, helping you stay healthy while having fun

LAFAYETTE, La. — It's officially festival weekend and the 39th Festival International de Louisiane promises a large lineup of many exciting events. With so much to do, it can be hard to keep track of your body health, but not to worry, Ochsner Lafayette General will have an on-site medical tent for festival goers.

Located on Jefferson Street, the medical tent will be across the Scène Ochsner Lafayette General Fais Do Do stage.

Local nurses and healthcare providers will be on hand to provide first aid, hydration, over-the-counter medications, eye wash, and minor medical help. A cardiac monitor and a defibrillator will also be provided.

For high-risk patients, Acadian Ambulance will be ready to transport to nearby hospitals if necessary.

KATC spoke with Shamir Hasan, the medical tent director and a nephrologist, who emphasized the importance of having this resource at a large-scale event, after witnessing a medical crisis in 2023.

"I was out at festival two years ago and someone had suffered dehydration and to be able to get them an IV and to treat them in that kind of way to get them hydration would’ve been great in that moment," said Hasam. "I think this is certainly a benefit for everyone in the community.”

Not only will this tent be helpful with your inner body health, but your skin health is also kept in mind. You can also stop by to grab some sunscreen and sanitizer at the Free SPF station located under the tent.

Stay safe and healthy, Acadiana!

