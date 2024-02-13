Nurturing nook helping parents have baby supplies

LAFAYETTE, La. — It feels like for many, the prices keep going up. And for parents in our community, it can be hard to keep spending money on essentials like diapers and bottles, making it overwhelming.

“It’s getting higher every day, too.”

For parents like Marissa Jenkins - who has a two-year-old daughter, Royalty Grace, and is expecting another baby girl in April - she remembers how expensive it was to keep up with her baby's essentials.

“I would say anywhere between 300 and 500 a month as far as paying for food, clothes. If there’s a medication that insurance doesn’t cover, things like that add up," said Jenkins.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, the average price of for a pack of diapers was $16.54 in 2019 and last year the price went up by five dollars - hitting around $21.90.

A first ever "nurturing nook" at the Lafayette Parish Public Health Unit is hoping to alleviate those financial worries by providing a baby supply pantry that is free to parents and expecting parents. It offers diapers, nursing pads, pacifiers and more. The nook can help those who care for children grab some last minute supplies.

Jenkins says the baby supply pantry is something all parents can benefit from.

“This will be great when the other baby gets here, 'cause she will be here in a couple months and having something like this if I just run out of the last bit of money because things have been so tight with inflation, I can come here and say, 'Hey my little one needs diapers, can y’all help me out?' It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

And for those parents who might be hesitant to use the nook for fear of judgment…

“What I’ve learned as mothers - we are our own worst critics. I often times will be up late at night, 'Why am I not a better mom, why can’t I do more?' If you are having thoughts and questions, you’re a good mom because if you weren’t, you wouldn’t care and try so hard," explained Jenkins. "Try to care less and work on your opinion of yourself because ultimately that’s going to be what lifts you up or brings you right back down and keeps you there.”

The nook is located here in the lobby of the health clinic and runs on a "take what you need" system.

It will also be restocked periodically, with the Family Tree restocking the nook every now and then for any parents needing the extra help.