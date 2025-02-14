Northeast Library Committee votes in favor of recommended library project during public meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Northside community is one step closer to having a new library after the Northeast Library Committee unanimously approved a recommended design for the Northeast Regional Library.

At a public meeting on Thursday, 720 Design, the consultants for the project, unveiled their final report, highlighting plans for the library and the growing need for better access to services in the area.

During Thursday's meeting, the committee voted to adopt one of three proposed designs for the library. They selected Option 1—a 20,500-square-foot facility that will include a technology room, quiet computer spaces, and outdoor workspaces.

"We have schools, that's one thing. The library can be a different outlet and a different resource for kids in that area," said Ella Arsement, chairwoman of the Northeast Library Committee. "With the resources they have, they will be able to bring the library to children and adults."

The library's design is based on surveys and public feedback, which consultants discussed Thursday. According to the report from 720 Design, residents on the Northside earn below local, state, and national averages—factors that present barriers to accessing library services.

"Having a library accessible is a large part of accessing education and increasing literacy in the community as well," said Alton Trayhon, a committee member.

The committee's recommendation will now be sent to the Library Board of Control, which will make the final decision on whether to accept the recommendations.

The new library will be built on a six-acre site at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Shadow Bluff Drive. The projected completion date is set for 2028.

To see the consultant report, click here.