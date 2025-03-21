Nonprofit grocery store coming to Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Imagine walking for miles just to reach the nearest grocery store. For some residents of Lafayette Parish, this is the reality. But a new nonprofit grocery store, announced on Thursday, is set to bring much-needed relief to residents in the area’s food desert.

In partnership with United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank introduced the Makin’ Groceries Store, a nonprofit grocery store designed to provide access to healthy and affordable food for residents on Lafayette's Northside.

The new store will be located at 215 East Pinhook Road, in a building that was previously a tire shop. The property is currently being renovated to accommodate the new grocery store.

Paul Scelfo, Chief Regional Officer at Second Harvest Food Bank, emphasized the importance of better access to nutritious food for the community.

“Access to healthy, affordable food is a fundamental right, yet many face barriers stemming from poverty, food deserts, and limited nutrition education. The Makin’ Groceries Store is a direct response to these challenges and will be a hub for nourishment, empowerment, and positive change,” Scelfo said in a statement.

The area surrounding the new grocery store falls within the USDA-designated food desert of ZIP code 70501. Residents in this neighborhood face significant challenges in accessing nutritious and healthy foods, which has long been a concern for local community leaders.

"A lot of these families don't have cars or maybe have one car and don't have the ability to drive to just have more options, said Heather Blanchard, president and CEO of United Way.

The creation of the Makin’ Groceries Store is made possible by generous donations from United Way of Acadiana, which is supporting the project’s development and the continued fight against food insecurity in the region.

"It's going to be built on a model of service back to the community so people who are in most need in a food dessert area who might have transportation issues, might have logistic issues or just might not be able to go to the grocery store, we'll be able get it this areas." said Scelfo.

For more information on the program, click here.

