New York Giant Malik Nabers honored as Grand Marshal at Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

YOUNGSVILLE, KATC - New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers returned home this weekend to a warm welcome, taking part in a special celebration during the Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade, where he was named the 2025 Grand Marshal.

In a heartfelt ceremony, Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter presented Nabers with a key to the city, honoring his achievements both on and off the field.

“It is my highest honor to present to Malik Nabers our 2025 Youngsville Grand Marshal for the Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade – a key to the city of Youngsville,” the mayor said, expressing pride in the local football star’s accomplishments.

Nabers, who has made a name for himself with the New York Giants, was celebrated for his contributions to both his community and the sport of football. The honor marks a significant milestone in his career, one that he holds dear.

"I want to thank all my family and friends. I also want to thank the mayor for giving me this opportunity," Nabers said during the event. "This is one of the big accomplishments in my life, and I want to thank the city of Youngsville for supporting me through my journey."

As the newly crowned Grand Marshal, Nabers was deeply moved by the outpouring of support from his hometown, a gesture that ties back to his roots in Youngsville.

The 2025 Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade, now with a special twist thanks to Nabers’ presence, is set to be a celebration of both community and sporting excellence.

