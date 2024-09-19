New Northeast Regional Library in Lafayette: Your input needed

LAFAYETTE, La. — A patch of grass on Louisiana Avenue and Shadow Bluff Drive is set to transform into the Northeast Regional Library, a space for the Northside community to reimagine and rediscover their local library experience. Officials are seeking community input to help shape the facility's future.

This comes after the community pushed for the six-million dollar library to be built, as those living in the northeast section of the city didn't have one nearby. Check out this map of the closest libraries. The blue dot is roughly where Shadow Bluff Dr. is located:

KATC

Another update is that a NE Advisory Committee has been appointed. KATC met with one of those members at the location to discuss the importance of gathering opinions and ideas.

“Those of us who have been pushing for the library to be built have advocated for community input all along,” said Mary Lib Guercio, a member of the NE Library Advisory Committee. “We want the library to reflect the needs and desires of the people who will be using it, it's really that simple.”

Guercio encourages those interested in having your voices heard to reach out to any of the committee members so you can share your input in what the library should have, below is that list.

Consuela Gaines (member)



Mary Lib Guercio (member)



Ken Stansbury (Lafayette Parish Council Parish District 3)



Alton Trahan (PIO & Investigator for Lafayette Fire Department)



Abraham "AB" Rubin, Jr. (Lafayette Parish Council Parish District 5)



Ella Arcement (Chairwoman)



She also says you can contact Lafayette Public members or the library administration through its website.

Plans are also in place to hold future meetings to gather further input. There is a soft deadline for library input submissions set for February 2025.

To read about the timeline and updates about the NE library, click here and to read about our past stories concerning the NE library, click here.