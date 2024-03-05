Council meetings: NE Regional Library update and land donation on agenda

LAFAYETTE, La. — Over at Lafayette Consolidated Government, both the city and parish councils will meet for their regular session.

On the agenda up for final adoption is an ordinance declaring the construction of the Northeast Regional Library a public necessity. This would allow the Mayor-President to buy property to start the construction process of the library.

The property, on the 100 block of Shadow Bluff Drive selected by the library board, will cost $339,000 and the funds will come from the $8 million allocated to build the library.

It's a topic that has been a top priority for the community.

Nureaka Ross, a former member of the Northeast Library Exploratory Committee says if the property is approved, the residents should be able to give their input on how the library can best serve the community.

"It's incredibly important that the members of my community are actively involved in the planning process of this new public library," Ross says. "The members of northeast of Lafayette, the entire community wants to play a role in the planning process because this is a vital resource in our community. This library will be the cornerstone of our economic disadvantaged community."

Another item on the agenda, is a proposed donation of land to a local non-profit.

The council plans to introduce an ordinance that would allow the donation of 30 acres of land to the Coco Tribe of Canneci, a local indigenous group here in Lafayette.

Historically, this tribe settled in areas along the Vermilion River, including parts of St. Martin Parish and Bayou Tortue. The land in question lies between St. Martin parish and Lafayette Parish. It was once adjacent to tribal property owned by the Coco tribe back in the 1800's holding potential for educational, developmental, and historical purposes.

Cougar Goodbear of the Coco Tribe envisions various uses for the property including hosting tribe gatherings, establishing a self-sustaining garden for studying plant medicine, and walking trails.

"It would be a blessing a huge blessing for us, for the tribe to continue the culture before it goes way and becomes lost. We want to continue it and having this space to show it and put it in the forefront and instead of hiding it behind close doors, like it's going on now. That's vert important to us," Goodbear says.

The Parish council meeting will begin at 4:30pm and the City ouncil will follow shortly after at 5:30pm.

