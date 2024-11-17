Native American Culture Day brings together Louisiana's native tribes to share history and tradition

LAFAYETTE, La. — At Vermilionville's Native American Culture Day celebration, Louisiana Native American tribes came together to spread awareness of the presence and traditions of their people.

"All along these Bayou Teches, Ishaks along these waters," said Edward Chretien, Jr., Principal Chief of the Atakapa-Ishak Nation, one of several tribes to join in on Native American Culture Day.

Members of the Atakapa-Ishak Nation stood by a table filled with artifacts of their history, being used to educate visitors on their traditions and culture.

Pointing to the alligator head, Chief Chretien said "We used to use the alligator fat, in those days, to rub your body for the mosquitoes in the swamps of Louisiana...to repel the mosquitoes. You can imagine how they smelled, but that's what they did. It protected them,."

With people of all ages coming through the historic village, learning about Louisiana's native tribes, Chief Chretien said this event gave him the opportunity to establish the identity of the Atakapa-Ishak Nation.

"It's time for the state of Louisiana to recognize my people," Chief Chretien said. "That's the only reason why I'm doing this, and I'm going to continue doing this. It's not about me. It's about my Ishak blood."

Native American Culture Day is one of several annual events at Vermilionville that celebrate the cultures that make South Louisiana what it is. To see what other events and celebrations Vermilionville has coming up, visit their website here.