National Writing Project of Acadiana joining in on the fun at Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

LAFAYETTE, La. — If you find yourself near the main stage at the 50th Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, you may hear cowbells ringing behind the music.

Each of those rings is a happy sound for the National Writing Project of Acadiana.

"The bells mean people have tipped us, and we are appreciative because this is our biggest fundraiser that we have of the year, so all tips are appreciated, and the bell is there to show that appreciation," said Michelle Kramer, the director of the National Writing Project of Acadiana.

The National Writing Project of Acadiana (NWP-A) is a branch of the nation-wide organization, consisting of a network of educators and writers looking to advance writing and the teaching of writing.

The NWP-A has joined in on the fun of Festivals this weekend to raise funds and awareness.

“We have a really wonderful partnership with Festivals Acadiens," Kramer said. "We are in charge of running one of the beer tents at the main stage, and so we make money for being involved with that. It's our biggest fundraiser, and we earn tips, and that all goes to the National Writing Project of Acadiana, so it funds things like our site dues...as well as youth writing events."

To learn how you can get involved with the NWP-A, check out their website here.