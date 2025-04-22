National Work Zone Awareness Week reminds drivers to be safe

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As road construction ramps up this spring, Louisiana officials are joining a nationwide campaign to help save lives. It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), and the message is simple: slow down and stay alert in construction zones.

This effort is part of Destination Zero Deaths, an initiative focused on eliminating traffic fatalities through public education, safer road designs, better enforcement, and stronger emergency response systems.

Work zones can be dangerous not just for workers, but for drivers and passengers as well. In 2020, more than 102,000 crashes occurred in work zones across the country, leading to 44,000 injuries and 857 deaths. Among those killed were 117 workers, 156 pedestrians, and 244 people involved in commercial vehicle crashes. Louisiana saw 12 fatal work zone crashes that year, resulting in 14 lives lost — the highest number in the state since 2011 according to Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator with the Acadiana Transportation Coalition.

“Work zones are risky, not just for the people fixing the roads but for the drivers themselves,” said Czajkowski. “That’s why it’s so important for everyone to slow down, avoid distractions, and pay attention to the signs.”

Nighttime construction is becoming more common to reduce daytime traffic disruptions, but it can increase the risk for workers due to reduced visibility. Drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits, watch for sudden lane changes, and never drive distracted in work zones.

National Work Zone Awareness Week includes several events and ways to get involved, from wearing orange to sharing safety tips online. To see the full schedule and learn how you can participate, click here.