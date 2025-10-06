MMR announces $55 million project in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Baton Rouge-based company announced Monday morning that it will invest $55.2 million in Lafayette Parish to establish a new assembly facility that will expand production of electrical components used in data centers, semi-conductors, and other industries.

According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create nearly 200 direct jobs with an average salary of $85,000. Officials said the project will sustain more than 3,000 MMR positions across Louisiana.

The announcement is part of the Acadiana leg of LED’s Driving Louisiana Opportunity tour, a statewide initiative to conduct a record 800 business retention and expansion visits this year—the most in state history. These visits highlight Louisiana companies that anchor local economies and ensure they have what they need to grow here at home.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois will discuss the details of the project Monday morning during a press conference at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

Monday's announcement came after encouraging news in recent days about the state of Lafayette's economy.

On Thursday, DMR Technologies announced plans to convert an old building on Dorset Avenue into a drone manufacturing facility that would bring 1,200 new jobs to the area with average salaries of $85,000 per year.

On the same day, Dr. Loren Scott released his annual economic forecast. He predicted the Lafayette area would add approximately 5,300 jobs over the next two years, along with record employment levels by 2026.