Lafayette area expected to add 5,300 jobs over next two years, economist forecasts record growth

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette area is expected to add approximately 5,300 jobs over the next two years, according to a new economic forecast that predicts record employment levels by 2026.

Economist Dr. Loren Scott released his statewide job trends forecast, addressing business leaders as many companies enter their annual planning season. Scott said the projected growth would establish unprecedented employment levels in the region.

"We know these companies are getting ready to go into their planning season. What we want to do is give them the best shot we have of what they should expect to happen in the environment over the next two years — so that's why we do it right now," Scott said.

The economist identified two potential obstacles that could slow growth: declining oil prices and increased competition from China.

Despite these challenges, Scott highlighted continued expansion at major regional employers including Acadian Ambulance, Stuller, Halliburton and CGI.

