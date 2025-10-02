DMR Technologies to Launch Full-Scale U.S. Drone Manufacturing Facility in Lafayette

The project is expected to result in more than 1,200 new job opportunities.

LAFAYETTE, La. – DMR Technologies announced it will establish its first full-scale U.S. manufacturing facility in Lafayette Parish, where the company will produce and deploy its flagship Field Ranger X50 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for the American market.

The company is expected to create 521 direct new jobs over the next 10 years with an average annual salary of $85,000, 151% of the parish average wage. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 766 indirect new jobs, for a total of 1,287 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

“Louisiana is competing to win in next-generation industries like aerospace, defense and advanced technology,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “DMR’s decision to manufacture here is a vote of confidence in Louisiana’s workforce, our pro-growth policies and the momentum we are building statewide. This is exactly the type of project that delivers lasting opportunity for our people and communities.”

The Acadiana site will serve as DMR’s primary domestic production hub, integrating advanced flight control printing, rotor manufacturing, assembly, quality control and logistics staging all under one roof. In its initial phase, the facility is expected to assemble 500 to 1,000 drones within its first year of production.

“Louisiana has proven to be an ideal partner,” DMR Technologies Co-founder and CEO David Wang said. “Lafayette offers us the talent, infrastructure and policy environment we need to ramp up quickly and operate with efficiency. More than drones, we’re building upon our strategic partnership with Lafayette Parish-based SoLA Drones, and we’re building a resilient, future-focused U.S. supply chain and Louisiana gives us the foundation to do exactly that.”

“This isn’t just about production — it’s about access. Being located in Louisiana gives us a strong logistics footprint to serve both U.S. and international clients,” DMR Technologies Co-founder and Head of U.S. Operations Ryan Case said. “With the launch of our Lafayette facility, we’re eliminating lead time issues and delivering next-day fulfillment for many of our U.S. customers. Mark Ferrio, our Co-founder and Head of Asia-Pacific Operations, has set the tone for how we plan to stand up our U.S. operations in Louisiana."

By shifting production of the Field Ranger X50 to Louisiana, DMR will be positioned to better serve U.S. customers through shorter lead times, enhanced regulatory compliance and strengthened domestic supply chain capabilities, according to LED.

“This investment is a powerful example of LED’s 9x90 work plan coming to life,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “By targeting companies at the intersection of our key industries, we are strengthening Louisiana’s competitive position on the national and global stage. Projects like DMR’s demonstrate how our plan is delivering results in real time, generating quality jobs while expanding our role in advanced manufacturing.”

The Lafayette operation will house co-located engineering and compliance teams, dedicated space for quality testing, an on-site warehouse and logistics staging areas – ensuring every stage of production and deployment is supported locally in Louisiana, according to LED.

“We’re excited to welcome DMR Technologies to Lafayette! Creating more than 500 jobs will bring real opportunities for our families, friends and neighbors,” Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said. “By updating an existing facility, DMR Technologies is reinvesting in part of our community while keeping costs low. This is the kind of project that helps Lafayette grow, diversify our economy, and continue to stay on the cutting edge of technology.”

Renovations at the 10,000-square-foot facility located at 105 Dorset Avenue are already underway with production slated to begin by the end of the year.

“The decision by DMR Technologies to create over 500 new jobs in Lafayette is a powerful testament to our region’s business-friendly environment and the strength of our talented workforce,” Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “DMR’s investment aligns perfectly with multiple of our target industries, including advanced manufacturing and aviation, while also supporting critical sectors such as agriculture, defense and public safety. We are proud to welcome DMR Technologies to Lafayette, where innovation thrives and companies can scale successfully.”

To win the project in Lafayette, the state of Louisiana offered DMR a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $1 million performance-based grant for leasehold improvements and equipment costs contingent upon meeting investment and employment targets. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“Welcoming DMR Technologies to Lafayette highlights the strength of Acadiana’s business climate and the partnerships that make growth possible,” OneAcadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman said. “This project brings new technology, new jobs, and new opportunities for collaboration with our universities, training providers, and local industries. DMR’s presence will help diversify our economy and further establish South Louisiana as a destination for companies shaping the industries of tomorrow. We are also proud to recognize LEDA as an outstanding partner in economic development and applaud their continued leadership in advancing opportunities for Lafayette Parish.”

Register here [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com] to be notified about DMR Technologies job opportunities, hiring events and news updates.

