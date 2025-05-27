Memorial Day Service in Lafayette honors fallen soldiers

LAFAYETTE, La. — One Lafayette institution joined the nation Monday in observing the National Moment of Remembrance this Memorial Day — honoring the men and women who gave their lives protecting the United States.

Lafayette Memorial Park hosted its annual prayer and remembrance service, standing in solidarity with families who have lost loved ones in military service.

Among those families was Geoffrey Crawford, who traveled from Texas to honor his son, Chaz Benjamin Crawford. Chaz, a Lafayette native, is buried at the cemetery where the ceremony was held.

“He served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a part of the 75th 3rd Ranger Battalion,” Crawford said.

Chaz was just 23 years old when he was killed in a suicide bombing in Iraq in 2006. His actions helped save the lives of others nearby — a powerful reminder of the sacrifice he made.

“Freedom is not free, and I know that everybody says that, but it’s so true because it’s people like him that we owe our freedom to,” his father said.

The Memorial Day event at Lafayette Memorial Park was timed to coincide with the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m., a moment encouraged by former President Donald Trump when he proclaimed the holiday a National Day of Prayer for Peace.

Rev. Marshall Clotiaux, who led the service, spoke of the importance of remembering those who never came home.

“Remembrance. Remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. 1.2 million — they estimate — 1.2 million young men and women who gave their lives,” Clotiaux said.

One quote read during the ceremony captured the spirit of the day:

“The American way of life that we cherish is not cheap. It was paid for with the lifeblood of those patriots we honor today.”