Mechanical Engineering students at UL build tricycle for Acadiana 500 Race

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — A group of mechanical engineering students at the University of Louisiana—Lafayette (UL) is testing their skills by building a tricycle for the upcoming Acadiana 500 Tricycle Race.

Andre Signoret, Katie Kaliszeski and Matthew Dubea have spent their senior year designing and manufacturing a 32-inch-tall tricycle.

They are currently in the final stages of the manufacturing process, with plans to complete the project by the end of next week.

"We divided the process into two phases," explained Signoret. "The first semester was all about designing, and the second semester is focused on manufacturing and testing. By next week, we should have the tricycle completely done."

Andre said the senior project has provided them with invaluable real-world experience before entering the workforce.

"It really taught us how to work with an actual business outside of the university, and we gained hands-on experience with project design and everything related to engineering," he said. "It’s given us a head start as we approach graduation."

The group is looking for five additional students to join their team and race in the competition, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 26.

If you are interested, please contact Matthew Dubea at 337-781-2829.

For more information on the 'Acadiana 500,' click here, or contact hpellerin@metalsharkboats.com.