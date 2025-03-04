Mardi Gras celebrations adjusted, parade and carnival canceled due to severe weather in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Le Festival de Mardi Gras has announced the cancellation of its Tuesday carnival in response to severe weather predictions for Acadiana.

The decision is part of several adjustments to Mardi Gras events ahead of Fat Tuesday, as thunderstorms and high winds are forecasted to impact the region.

Festival organizers said they planned to begin dismantling props at Cajun Field late Monday night in preparation for the weather conditions expected Tuesday.

"With winds possibly reaching 40-50 miles per hour, there are many things that could start flying around. From what I understand, a lot of other events are doing the same thing—it’s all about safety," said Chris Foreman, director of Le Festival de Mardi Gras.

Despite the cancellations, Foreman confirmed that Monday night’s festivities will continue with live performances by Ory Veillon Music, Coteau Grove, and Wayne Toups.

"You get to party Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras on the same day," Foreman said.

Tuesday’s Mardi Gras schedule has also been amended due to the weather. Roads will now close at 8:30 a.m., and the King Gabriel Parade will start at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m., allowing paradegoers to reach the carnival before midday winds pick up. The Festival Mardi Gras Association Parade will follow immediately after.

However, the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association has canceled the Independent Parade.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) spoke with the National Weather Service and issued an official notice of the parade changes on Monday.

"We sat in on a Zoom call with the National Weather Service, and they advised us about the high winds expected to start as early as 6:30 a.m. These winds are forecast to be around 50 miles per hour and will intensify throughout the day," said Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for LPD.

LPD has also issued safety advisories in preparation for the Mardi Gras festivities. The department urged spectators not to erect tents or canopies due to the risk of flying debris, and to exercise caution with lightweight objects such as signs, banners, and flags.

While residents are urged to enjoy the early Fat Tuesday parade, they are reminded to stay mindful of changing weather conditions and to follow safety guidelines.

For more details on the updated schedule, click here.

