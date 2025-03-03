Changes made to some Mardi Gras parades and events

Some Mardi Gras events and parades are changing due to predicted weather. If you would like to add your event changes to the list, email news@katctv.com.

ACADIA PARISH

Carnival D' Acadie has changed the parade time and route to 10 am at 717 W. Mill Street. Live entertainment will be moved to the Tony Robicheaux Sports Complex (Rice Festival Building.)

LAFAYETTE PARISH

King Gabriel's Parade will now roll at 9 am instead of 10 am.

VERMILION PARISH

The Krewe Chic-a-la-pie Parade in Kaplan Fat Tuesday is being pushed up because of predicted inclement weather. Initially scheduled for 2 pm, it is now rolling at 11 am on Mardi Gras Day.

