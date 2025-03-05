Mardi Gras 2025: Lafayette toasts to the King Gabriel Parade

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mardi Gras is a celebration that spans several weeks, with the grand finale marking the beginning of Lent.

Despite the windy conditions on Fat Tuesday, KATC was in downtown Lafayette the day before the Lenten season begins to catch the spirit of the King Gabriel Parade.

For twin revelers Colton and Cameron Guilbeaux, participating in the colorful tradition is something they look forward to.

KATC

"It's been very good, we been to the Scott Parade and the Bonaparte Parade," they said.

KATC also wanted to test their knowledge on the history of Mardi Gras.

"I'm pretty sure the Acadians were in France and they got kicked out so they found Louisiana, and then basically that's how Mardi Gras was created."

Cameron was close to the mark. According to GoMardiGras, the first recorded Mardi Gras celebration in Lafayette occurred in 1869.

The holiday was established by French-Canadian explorer Jean Baptiste Le Moyne Sieur de Bienville when he departed France to plant a colony at the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Upon landing on a stretch of land roughly sixty miles south of New Orleans, Jean Baptiste realized it was the eve of the holiday, prompting him to name the land “Pointe du Mardi Gras.”

KATC Mardi Gras Flag raising courtesy Lafayette Consolidated Government

This settlement would later become known as Mobile, Louisiana, and would be the site of the first Mardi Gras celebration in the United States, according to Collin Street.

Mardi Gras celebrations, which take place before Lent, are rooted in Christian traditions that lead up to the fasting season.

For the Guilbeaux brothers, Mardi Gras is something they plan to continue attending for years to come.

“Almost every one,” said Colton.

KATC also spoke with Lois Myers from Cleveland, Tennessee, who was attending her first celebration in Lafayette. Although she had visited Louisiana before, this was her first time in the Hub City.

KATC

“This is something you can come back to every year,” Myers said. “It’s a new experience every time, and my people have loved it.”

King Gabriel's Parade, featuring a toast from the king himself, was a highlight of the day.

KATC

As Fat Tuesday wrapped up the festivities, many will remember the celebration and also anticipate the next season.

For those wondering what to do with all the extra Mardi Gras beads, click here to read about a bead collection drive.

