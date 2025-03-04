Where to put all those Mardi Gras beads?

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Mardi Gras festivities wind down, the colorful beads that often come with the celebrations can pile up, leaving many wondering what to do with the excess.

The Arc of Acadiana is offering a solution by placing yellow bins at various locations throughout Acadiana for people to drop off their unused Mardi Gras beads.

The collection program, which is running from March 1st to March 14th, not only helps prevent beads from being discarded in ways that could harm the environment but also supports residents.

Beads donated to the program are detangled, sorted, and repackaged for reuse, providing employment opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

KATC spoke with a family near Moncus Park, near one of the collection locations, about their thoughts on this

“Actually, we were in New Orleans yesterday and got stuck on a street full of beads and trash. So, recycling the beads here from the parades is a really good idea. It makes it more convenient than keeping them in your house and wondering where to bring them,” said Leslie Sellers.

For a full list of bead drop-off locations, click here.

