Major manufacturing investment to bring 200 jobs to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — A $55.2 million manufacturing investment is coming to Lafayette, promising to create more than 200 direct jobs for the community.

The positions will offer average annual salaries of $85,000.

This comes after DMR Technologies announced it will establish its first full-scale U.S. manufacturing facility in Lafayette on Dorset Avenue, where the company will produce and deploy its flagship Field Ranger X50 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for the American market.

The company is expected to create 521 direct new jobs over the next 10 years with an average annual salary of $85,000, 151% of the parish average wage. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 766 indirect new jobs, for a total of 1,287 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

The new assembly facility will be located in a building at 939 Pont des Mouton Road.

"It's very exciting to be able to bring, between two project announcements in the last couple day,s 700 jobs to upper Lafayette," said Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

Mitchell emphasized that this represents a significant business development victory for the region.

"Lafayette has always been an excellent location for advanced manufacturing and our most recent economic wins are testament to that," Mitchell said.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois shared Mitchell's enthusiasm about the area's growing appeal to businesses.

"There's something building here. You all have had a long strong infrastructure around a number of sectors. All of those things are meaningful and companies are noticing and they are making decisions to come here," Bourgeois said.

Both facilities are expected to open by 2026.

