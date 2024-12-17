Maison de Lafayette becomes 'maison of hope' for homeless couple

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Underemployment and unemployment are major challenges for those without stable housing in the U.S. For one Lafayette woman, however, a job offer and unexpected support provided the chance to rebuild her life after more than a month living on the streets.

Jovanda Taylor, her boyfriend and their two dogs moved to Lafayette over a month ago after struggling to find work in Houston.

Originally from New Orleans, Taylor hoped for better job opportunities in Houston but faced a setback when her Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) certification didn’t transfer across state lines.

“We were living in our truck, couldn’t find work, and went to food pantries—that was our excitement—but we couldn’t find any work,” she said.

Desperate for change, Taylor moved to Lafayette and applied for numerous jobs. She turned to Maison de Lafayette--a nursing and rehabilitation center--hoping for a second chance.

"I did over 20 applications, I was about to give up, but I continued to apply, and I got a call back from Maison de Lafayette," she said.

Taylor’s persistence paid off when Wendy King, the hiring manager at Maison de Lafayette, gave her a position.

But the kindness didn’t end there. Maison de Lafayette put Taylor in contact with Pay it Forward, Helping a Hand organization--a local nonprofit helping unhoused people find shelter.

Through the organization, the company covered the cost of a hotel room for Taylor and her partner for one month.

Terry Gros, an administrator at Maison de Lafayette, said it’s about helping neighbors in need.

“Obviously, she and her partner needed more than just a job; they needed a way to be safe,” Gros said. “We asked what she needed, and we mobilized resources to support her.”

While Taylor’s story has a positive outcome, many Americans still face the harsh realities of unemployment and underemployment, which are closely tied to homelessness.

For Javonda, the support from Maison de Lafayette has been a lifeline. She’s now focused on securing a permanent home and growing her healthcare career.