Macy’s closing at Acadiana Mall--and 65 more locations nationwide

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Macy’s closure at the Acadiana Mall in Lafayette is leaving a void for local shoppers, many of whom have fond memories of the store and its history in the community.

For years, department stores like Macy’s have competed with the rise of e-commerce, and online shopping seems to have the upper hand. Macy’s recently announced it will close 66 locations across the country, including the Lafayette store.

Shoppers at the mall shared their thoughts on the closure, expressing sadness and nostalgia.

“It’s nice to be able to have places to shop locally, so it’s a shame to see it go,” one shopper said.

“It’s kinda sad because now I’ll probably have to go all the way to Baton Rouge, if they still have one," another shopper added.

“We grew up around here, so it’s kinda just sad seeing everything closing all of a sudden,” said a third.

Local shopper Ellen Deaton believes e-commerce has contributed to the decline of physical stores.

“A lot of it’s the e-commerce replacing the brick-and-mortar stores,” she said. “But recently, I’ve decided not to do e-commerce, unless I have no other option.”

However, Julia Rhodes expressed concern for those who still rely on in-person shopping, particularly "older generations."

“It’s kind of sad because that’s where the older generations go to get their stuff; my grandma doesn’t do online shopping,” she said.

Lafayette high schoolers Jack and Mason see potential for the space to be repurposed for something more innovative.

“There’s a lot of young people in Lafayette,” Jack said. “We need something newer, something to make the city interesting,” Jack added.

"Yeah, people really just bowl here," Mason said, "and that place is so old.”

As the closure marks the end of an era for some, the future of the space remains uncertain. But many hope for a new venture that will better meet the needs of the community.

The official closing date for the Lafayette Macy’s is still pending, according to the store’s manager, who declined to be interviewed.