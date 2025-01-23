LUS customers experiencing low water pressure

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The aftermath of this week’s snowstorm continues to cause problems for Acadiana residents, including busted pipes and low water pressure.

In Youngsville, some residents are still without water after the system was affected by freezing temperatures. Rickey Huval, a Youngsville resident, shared the difficulties his family has faced: "Our water got cut off during the late evening and we got a little drip of water coming through. Thank God we got an email that we could come out here and get some water," Huval said.

To assist with the situation, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet confirmed that the city had requested water tankers from the state. She said these water supplies are available for residents at the Youngsville Sports Complex and Scott City Hall.

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) Director Jeffrey Stewart explained that low water pressure is a result of high demand on the system as residents use more water while dealing with thawing pipes, "We're seeing a high demand on the system. A lot of people are consuming more water. Now that the temperature is defrosting pipes, we're seeing breaks on the system and not necessarily on our main water system, but behind the meter, internal plumbing to customers' homes. We're still in a situation where we're not out of the woods," Stewart said.

While progress is being made, Stewart urged residents to continue conserving water and avoid leaving faucets running to prevent further strain on the system. "We are still in the conservation mode. We also ask people to be patient. Our water pressures are lower than they normally are, so you may not get quite the pressure at your faucet or in your bathtub. Just be patient. We're working the best we can, doing everything we can. Every one of our employees is on the streets today, at our plants, making sure we have full capability," Stewart said.

He added that the next few days may still be challenging as ice and snow continue to melt, but he expects the water system to be back to normal by mid-week next week. For residents experiencing water leaks, LUS advises calling 3-1-1 for help turning off their water.

As the region works through these challenges, officials are reminding residents to be patient and continue conserving water during this critical period.