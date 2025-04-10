LPSS to discuss budget, bell times, dress code and teacher pay at Thursday's meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School Board will meet in regular session tonight with several notable items on the agenda.

Among the discussions are new bell times for students for the 2024-2025 school year. LPSS Superintendent Francis Touchet says the aim of the adjusted bell schedule is to allow kids to get home sooner.

"The ultimate goal is to have the majority of our buses off the road by 4:30 PM, which will, in turn, minimize safety concerns for both our drivers and students," Touchet said.

Here are the proposed times for the new school year, according to LPSS:



High Schools (including ECA) : 7:05 AM – 2:35 PM

: 7:05 AM – 2:35 PM David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy : 7:15 AM – 2:45 PM

: 7:15 AM – 2:45 PM Middle Schools : 7:15 AM – 2:30 PM

: 7:15 AM – 2:30 PM Elementary Schools (including Milton, excluding ACE) : 8:10 AM – 3:25 PM

: 8:10 AM – 3:25 PM ACE Schools (Boucher, Baranco, J.W. Faulk) : 7:50 AM – 3:35 PM

: 7:50 AM – 3:35 PM Truman and Drexel Early Childhood Centers: 8:20 AM – 3:20 PM

Meanwhile, Touchet will also introduce a proposed teacher salary increase and incentive pay package to the board. Touchet is proposing an increase of the starting teacher salary to $50,000.

Other proposals include increased pay for certified teachers and incentive pay.

The board will officially vote on these proposals in May.

LPSS will meet at 4pm for a special session on the financial budget for 2026.

The school board meeting will begin at 5pm.