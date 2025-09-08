LPD: Six-year-old shooting victim dies

The Lafayette Police Department has released a statement on the death of a six-year-old girl who was shot at a park in August.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of the six-year-old victim from the shooting that occurred on August 24, 2025, at Deballion Park. The child died from injuries sustained during the incident.





Due to the victim's passing, the charges for the four suspects arrested in connection with the shooting charges will be upgraded to second-degree murder.







Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

This story will be updated with more details.

Read more below:

UPDATE: Second man arrested in Lafayette shooting that injured a 6-year-old

Shooting at vigil for gun violence victim critically injures young girl