UPDATE: Second man arrested in Lafayette shooting that injured a 6-year-old

A second man has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting that injured a local child.

Lafayette Police say Ja Andrea Kentrell Willis was arrested in Beaumont, and is awaiting extradition back to Lafayette on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. The incident remains under investigation, police say.

Yesterday, a man was arrested and booked with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in Lafayette over the weekend.

Daylon Andrus was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted second-degree murder related to a shooting incident that occurred on August 24.

The Lafayette Police Department announced the arrest in an update released Wednesday evening.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities said any additional findings will be provided through updated press releases.

