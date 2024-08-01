LPD motorcycle officer in serious condition after hit and run by drunk driver

A motorcycle officer with the Lafayette Police Department is in severe but stable condition after being struck by a drunk driver around 9:17 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

According to officials, the motorcycle officer was blocking off the entrance ramp onto I-49 at Gloria Switch Road when the drunk driver struck the officer from behind and fled the scene.

Police charged the driver with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, felony hit and run driving, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, and careless operation.

Louisiana State Police is handling the investigation.

