Love Acadiana hosts supply drive for Hurricane Helene victims

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Volunteers at Love Acadiana are hard at work packing essential items to support neighbors affected by Hurricane Helene. Among the supplies being collected are canned goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and even Bibles.

Tara Baudoin, executive director of Love Acadiana, praised the community's response: “The community has just come together so strongly to help us meet all of these needs. Whenever we were watching the devastation on the news, we got so many calls from people wanting to know what we're going to do.”

Neighbors have rallied together to donate a variety of items, showcasing the generosity and resilience that defines South Louisiana. Love Acadiana maintains connections with several churches across the country, including those directly impacted by the hurricane.

“They let us know what they need, and we help when we can. People here are so gracious,” Baudoin said. “I think we've been through so much in South Louisiana that it's easy for us to feel their pain and come to their aid when they need it.”

Local churches, such as Our Savior's Church, have partnered with Love Acadiana to ensure that supplies reach those in need. Pastor Gabe Smith emphasized the importance of support during tough times: “When you lose everything, you feel like the world is crumbling. That's the best time for someone to come in and say, ‘Hey, we love you, God loves you, there is hope.’”

For those interested in volunteering or donating, more information can be found here.

