Louisiana's public health shift: A controversial change in vaccine promotion

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana has long struggled with high rates of seasonal illnesses, often ranking among the highest in the country.

The CDC reports that Louisiana has seen an increase in respiratory illnesses, along with a rise in emergency room visits related to these conditions.

CDC

Yet, a recent move by the Louisiana Department of Health could worsen an already troubling public health issue, experts say.

The LDH recently announced that it would no longer actively encourage vaccination through public messaging.

In a statement shared with WAFB, the department explained their stance:

"The Surgeon General has expressed personal concerns about the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Department’s stance is that immunization for any vaccine, along with practices like mask-wearing and social distancing, are an individual’s personal choice. If an individual has questions on whether or not they should get a certain vaccine, that discussion and decision should occur between a patient and their healthcare provider, who best understands their individual situation and medical history."

This shift was particularly noticeable on the Department’s social media channels, where a recent Instagram post offered tips on preventing the spread of germs during flu season.

The advice included suggestions like washing hands, covering coughs, and getting fresh air—yet no mention of a vaccination.

Dr. Jennifer Herricks, founder of Louisiana Families for Vaccines, an advocacy organization that promotes better health practices in communities, tells KATC that the policy change was concerning.

“Pretty horrified,” she said. “I mean, the whole purpose of public health is to inform the public about what the most current science says.”

Dr. Herricks, emphasized that vaccines—like flu and COVID vaccines—are among the most researched and proven methods for preventing illness.

CDC

“We’ve known for a very long time that flu vaccines are the best way to prevent the flu,” Herricks noted. “And of course, now we have COVID vaccines that are also backed by a ton of research. All of which fall under this new policy saying that health department employees can’t talk about the vaccines, promote vaccines, or hold vaccine clinics. That impacts people's access to vaccines.”

Dr. Britni Hebert, another health expert, agrees and notes that Louisiana has fewer than 60 primary care doctors for every 100,000 residents. This shortage makes it harder for people to have discussions with healthcare providers about vaccinations. Hebert adds that Louisianans deserve clear guidance from public health officials on this important issue.

CDC

“We typically end up in those deep red or deep burgundy colors when viral season comes around, likely as a direct result of our vaccination rates,” she said.

Hebert tells KATC that the policy change has no medical or scientific reason behind it and could lead to more severe health risks for the population.

“Vaccines remain in the top 4 medical advancements for protecting your own physical health,” Hebert stated. “They protect your personal health, your loved ones, your household communities, and your state. It’s not a hundred percent, no preventive is, but it further reduces your risk of illness, disability, damage, and death.”

Rogelio V. Solis / AP A syringe lies next to vials of COVID-19 booster vaccines at an inoculation station.

KATC contacted the Louisiana Department of Health for a comment on their new policy but has not yet received a response.