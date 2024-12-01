Louisiana to host Sun Belt football championship game at Cajun Field

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are set to host the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Football Championship for the second time in the event’s history. The championship game will take place at Cajun Field on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m., with Louisiana (10-2, 7-1 SBC) taking on Sun Belt East Division champion Marshall (9-3, 7-1 SBC).

Louisiana, the West Division champion, will appear in the championship game for a conference-best fifth time. The Ragin’ Cajuns, who have won three Sun Belt titles (2005, 2020, 2021), are aiming for another championship victory. Marshall, a first-time qualifier for the game since joining the Sun Belt in 2022, is in search of its inaugural conference football title.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, continuing the network’s tradition of broadcasting the championship since its debut in 2018.

This year’s matchup adds to the elite legacy of the Sun Belt Football Championship, with only five teams—App State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Louisiana, and Troy—ever competing in the title game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will aim to capitalize on their home-field advantage and championship experience to bring home another title in front of their fans.

Game Details: