Louisiana State Police honors Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Louisiana State Police posthumously honored Lafayette Police Officer Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette, who died in the line of duty on July 25, 2024, during the graduation ceremony of Cadet Class 105. Segus, who had recently passed the state police exam, had dreamed of becoming a state trooper but died before he could complete his training.

His wife, Alexis Jolivette, addressed the cadet class, expressing her gratitude for the way they honored her late husband’s memory. “To the cadet class, thank you from the bottom of my heart for honoring him with you every day like you all did,” Alexis said, reading from a letter she had written.

Although Segus did not have the chance to complete the academy’s 14-week training, his legacy was carried through the class. Every day, cadets carried his backpack, which featured his name and a Louisiana State negotiator patch. Inside the backpack were personal items, including a family photo, a letter, and the running shoes Segus had bought after being accepted into the academy. He wore them daily as part of his preparation for the physical training.

“Segus was running with them,” Alexis said. “To me, that was just me making a statement that he was running with them.”

Troopers Kevin McFarlain, Ian Ruiz, and Nicolas Hitter, who had served alongside Segus at the Lafayette Police Department, carried the backpack throughout the course. McFarlain explained the significance of the gesture.

“To me, it’s more than just a backpack, right? I’m carrying in my own opinion his legacy, for his kids, for his family,” McFarlain said.

Hitter, who looked up to Segus as a young officer, shared how Segus’s dedication had shaped his own approach to law enforcement. “The goal for me is to mimic the things he would have done; make sure those boots are shining, uniform is clean, everything is straight, make sure the unit is straight, make sure them tires are shining, have the tint good and whenever you can smile and have a good day,” Hitter said.

Segus’s path to becoming a state trooper was marked by perseverance. Despite struggling with test anxiety, he passed the state police exam after multiple attempts. Alexis reflected on her husband’s determination.

“He ended up having to take the test five times, but he never gave up. He was always resilient each time he took it and that’s what I loved so much about him, is that he never gave up on anything that he had a goal in doing,” Alexis said.

To honor Segus’s commitment, Ruiz said Alexis chose a special quote for the class coin. “His wife picked a quote that was close to his heart, and we put it on our class coin. The quote is, ‘Decide where you want to be and don’t stop until you get there,’ so it’s a big deal,” Ruiz said.

Alexis also presented each cadet with a photo of Segus to keep in their units. “A reminder that Segus is protecting you throughout your day and know that his ultimate job is being done right now,” Alexis said.

According to Louisiana State Police, the backpack and its contents will be dedicated to a different fallen trooper for each future cadet class. Cadets won’t know which trooper will be honored until training begins. The backpack will serve as a lasting tribute to Segus Jolivette’s legacy, sacrifice, and dedication to law enforcement, while also honoring the memory and service of other fallen state troopers.