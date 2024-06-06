Local high school seniors awarded Glenn Armentor 'Pay It Forward' Scholarships

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Four 2024 high school graduates were honored Wednesday as recipients of the Glenn Armentor 'Pay It Forward' Scholarship.

This year's recipients were Lola Bowen (Erath High School, Hermione Mayfield (Crowley High School), David Tran (Abbeville High School) and Emily Bourque (Acadiana High School). Each student was awarded $10,000 to begin their college journey at UL Lafayette. This scholarship is given annually to at-risk young men and women who have maintained a 3.5-4.0 GPA.

KATC spoke to Mayfield about how this money will help her with achieving her dream of becoming a pharmacist, "It means the start of a new beginning because now I get to start fresh and start at a new school. It really helps with all of the financial burdens and things of that nature. It just opens up new opportunities, just a new beginning."

The program is in its 15th year. Educators throughout Louisiana are encouraged to submit the names of high school students that meet the basic requirements of the program for future awards. For information, visit www.glennarmentor.com/pay-it-forward-scholarship

