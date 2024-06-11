LCG reports over $2M in preliminary damage assessment

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government has completed its preliminary findings of damages after the storms that hammered parts of Acadiana between May 13th to May 17th.

A new report released by Lafayette Consolidated Government shows more than $2 million dollars in preliminary damage assessment following the week of destructive storms. The cost incurred by LCG departments included parks and recreation, minor damage to a fire department, LCG’s Taylor Center and Hebert Golf Course.

The severe weather brought about heavy winds, knocking down power lines and trees as it passed through Acadiana. Many residents had trees fall on their homes or their cars, and are still rebuilding from the storm.

The preliminary findings do not include residential damage.

Officials from LCG say they collected nearly 15,000 cubic yards of debris and around 17,000 residents lost electricity during the storms.

According to LCG, residents placed over 100 calls to the fire department between May 13th and May 16th – they reported hazardous wires, or residential fires, and a 10-year-old boy was also injured when a tree fell on his home.

Now that a state of emergency has been declared for some parishes, the declaration allows the state to access federal and government funding to pay for the cleanup.



