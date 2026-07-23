LCG, LPD reflects on theater shooting 11 years later

Thursday, marks 11 years since the deadly Grand 16 Theater shooting in Lafayette.

On July 23, 2015, a gunman opened fire during a movie—killing Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson, and injuring nine others—before killing himself.

The tragedy remains a somber day for the community, which came together under the message: Lafayette Strong.

Lafayette Consolidated Government

Today, we pause to remember the lives impacted by the tragedy at the Grand Theatre on July 23, 2015. We continue to keep the victims, their families, and our community in our thoughts as we honor their memories.



Lafayette’s strength is found in the compassion, resilience, and unity of its people. We stand together in remembrance.





Lafayette Police Department

Today we honor the victims from the shooting incident that occurred on July 23rd, 2015 at the Grand Theater. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and community. Lafayette remains strong.







Related Stories

Community reflects on 10-year anniversary of Grand 16 Theatre shooting

Amy Schumer remembers Lafayette theater shooting victims